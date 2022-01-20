Watch Video: Wild bear and its cub chased away by residents in Odisha village

A video of two wild bears breaking into a village in Odisha and terrorizing the residents is doing rounds on social media. The incident was recorded at Burja village in Umerkote block of Nabrangpur district, India Today reported.

A mother sloth bear and her baby cub entered the village in search of food. As the village is located near a forest range, the bears probably barged into the human habitation due to hunger.

The video that is now going viral on the internet showed the village dogs barking vigorously as the bears tried to break into one of the houses.

Watch Video Here:

Sloth bears, Mother and baby duo intrudes human habitation in search of #food later being chased away by villagers in Umerkote block of #Odisha's Nabrangpur District @aajtak @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/pnyMVTwS1r — Suffian سفیان (@iamsuffian) January 19, 2022

However, some villagers attempted to scare the bears away with fire and successfully managed to push them back to the nearby Muturma Forest range.

The incident caused no harm to villagers as the bears returned to the forest without causing any damage.

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 04:55 PM IST