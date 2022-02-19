Watch video: West Bengal students bid farewell to teacher, dedicate 'Tujhme rab dikhta hai' song with a rose in hand

Teachers are truly special, as they guide us towards our future. Student and teacher relationship is an affectionate and caring one, if done right. This video of students bidding adieu to their teacher, has left netizens in tears.

In a video uploaded on Twitter, a teacher from West Bengal, identified as Sampa, can be seen receiving a g=heartwarming farewell by her female students. With eyes closed, she is brought to the place where students are surrounded by her holding a rose, awaiting to make her day special. As the clip goes on, the students let her open her eyes and then follows the young dedicating 'Tujhme rab dikhta hai' song for her.

"ITS EMOTIONAL - Students pouring out their love to Sampa mam, probably one of the best teachers in the world. ❤️ Katiahat BKAP Girls' High School, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal," read the video caption.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 05:38 PM IST