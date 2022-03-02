Watch video: 'Well done Big Bro' Young boy ties sister's hair ahead of a ball game

The bond between siblings is unexplainable, at times they fight like cats and dogs while later they cuddle cutely as lovers. It is probably one of the beautiful relationship in this world, next to the attachment with one's parents. No matter their age, siblings do hold a place of their own in each other's heart.

In a video shared on Instagram by Good News Movement, we can see the bond between a big brother and his cute little sister. The brother can be seeing tying the hair of the girl ahead of a sport at school. The girl can be seen holding a ball in her hand as if she is ready to get to the game once the big bro helps her to settle her hair.

Since the video was posted some days back, the video has hit more than 1.3 million views and is going viral. Netizens have found the video relatable and flooded the comments section, "What a good brother", "Beautiful, Kudos to their parents" and so on...

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 06:40 PM IST