Watch Video: We Hindus will not buy goods, rent land to any Muslim, right-wing group take oath in Chhattisgarh's Surguja

Raipur: Right wing Hindutva group were seen taking oaths in Chhattisgarh, pledging to not buy goods, sell or rent land to any Muslims in the country. In a 2 minute video shared online that has now gone viral, a group of right wing extremists can be seen gathered in huge numbers in Chhatisgarh's Surguja, taking oaths to not work with Muslims.

The crowd can be heard saying, "We Hindus will not buy goods from any Muslim shopkeepers. We Hindus will not sell or rent our land to any Muslim. We Hindu will not work with Muslims".

Recently, right wing religious leaders urged people 'to take up arms against Muslims and called for genocide' in purported hate speech in Haridwar.

The hate speech was reportedly made during an event in Haridwar held from December 17 to 20. Video clips of the event, circulated on social media, says that "Hindus should arm themselves like those seen in Myanmar, every Hindu must pick up weapons and conduct a Safayi Abhiyan."

The event was organised by Yati Narasimhanand, a controversial religious leader who has been accused in the past of inciting violence.

In another incident, several complaints were received by police stations in the country regarding the listing of Muslim women for "auction" on the 'Bulli Bai' mobile application with photographs sourced without permission and doctored. It has happened for the second time in less than a year. The app appeared to be a clone of 'Sulli Deals' which triggered a similar row last year.

Meanwhile, Staff members and students of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over growing intolerance in the country and requested him to speak up against hate speech and caste-based violence.

Over the fortnight, there have been several attacks on churches, disruption of Christmas celebrations, conversion rows, and incitement through hate speeches by right-wing activists.



