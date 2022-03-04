Watch video: 'We did it' Ukrainians capture Russian tank, take a joyride at Kharkiv

In a video doing rounds on social media, we can see a group of men taking a joyride on a war tank. According to reports, they are Ukrainian people who boarded the Russian tank after capturing it.

"Glory to Ukraine!" a man heard shouting in excitement marking the moment of victory in his native language. Later another added, "We did it". The video shows the people cheering themselves and being happy for the country. They can be seen touring the snowy field of Kharkiv.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 12:13 PM IST