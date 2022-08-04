e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Watermelon pizza disappoints social media users

Nowadays, topping pizza with fruits are in a trend

ANIUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Google

Food videos often capture the curiosity of people who further share and reshare them on social media, leading to these clips going viral.

Nowadays, topping pizza with fruits are in a trend. Earlier, a video of pineapple toppings on pizza grabbed a mixed reaction of foodies, some enjoyed eating pineapples on a pizza and some refuted the invention of using fruits on pizza as toppings.

Recently, a Twitter handle ' 9GAG: Go Fun The World' in while he is making watermelon pizza. The video credits are given to @oli.j.paterson97.

At the beginning of the video, it seems like the man is eating ham but he clears that it's actually watermelon that he has baked like ham. Later, a man could be seen grilling a slice of watermelon on a pan.

Then he puts some barbecue sauce on it. He was heard saying, "BBQ sauce works better than watermelon than tomato". The grilled watermelon slice work as a pizza base, which the man tops up with garnishes including cheese and pepperoni. He grilled the watermelon pizza slice once again.

The grilled watermelon slice work as a pizza base, which the man tops up with garnishes including cheese and pepperoni. He grilled the watermelon pizza slice once again. As soon as the video was posted, viewers chimed into the comment section and dropped their reactions over the bizarre combination of watermelon and pizza.

Netizens were not at all impressed with new inventions and it could be clearly sensed from their comments. A user commented, "Use me as a dislike button."

Read Also
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena workers protest in Sangli, throw watermelon at BJP MLA’s...
article-image
Read Also
Tarbooz politics? Jamaat-e-Islami leaders distribute watermelons in Lahore
article-image
HomeViralWatch Video: Watermelon pizza disappoints social media users

RECENT STORIES

Highly potent North Korean malware under scanner of Indian cyber law enforcement agencies

Highly potent North Korean malware under scanner of Indian cyber law enforcement agencies

Mumbai's 'Breaking Bad' drug bust: Police seize more than 700kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 cr from...

Mumbai's 'Breaking Bad' drug bust: Police seize more than 700kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 cr from...

Migrant labourer killed, two others injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

Migrant labourer killed, two others injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama

Gujarat: More than 1,800 cows dead, 70,000 hit by lumpy skin disease, milk output hit

Gujarat: More than 1,800 cows dead, 70,000 hit by lumpy skin disease, milk output hit

Thane: Former housing minister Jitendra Awhad demands FIR against developer after lift free falls in...

Thane: Former housing minister Jitendra Awhad demands FIR against developer after lift free falls in...