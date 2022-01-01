Watch Video: Wasim Jaffer's 'Babu Rao' style invitation to play against India leaves netizens in splits

Team India ended the eventful 2021 with a historic win against South Africa on Thursday in Centurion, breaching the the Protea fortress for the first time with a resounding 113-run victory on the final day of the opening Test.

Last year was marked by several memorable wins by the Blue Brigade on over seas soil with the most special ones being Test series win at Australia and England. Not only did India bag the series against these two top sides, but they did so by registering wins at their fortress as well- Gabba, (Brisbane- Australia) and Lords (London, England)

As Virat Kohli and company marked the end of a fantastic cricketing year with a comprehensive win in South Africa, expectations from fans have increased many folds for the year 2022.

Expressing sheer confidence and excitement for the new year, Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer took to Twitter to invite the cricketing world to play the dangerously in form team India in their backyard.

India inviting teams in 2022 😅 Ye naya India hai 😎 #HAPPYNEWYEAR pic.twitter.com/3dpJdnfQsF — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 1, 2022

The cricketer shared a scene from the evergreen comedy film 'Hera Pheri' wherein Babu Rao, one of the protagonists of the movie is asking his money lenders to come to his home the next for the repayment or he will himself come to their place and settle theirs amount.

"India inviting teams in 2022. Ye naya India hai. #HappyNewYear" Jaffer captioned the video, pointing at the high spirits in Indian cricket team's camp and that their ability to win not just in their own back yard but also on the foreign soil.

The meme, just like any other post from the witty cricketer went viral in no time as scores of fans liked, shared and flocked towards the reply button to post their response.

Prabhu Happy New Year.



May you continue to make our lives filled with humour.



Just love and respect the pride that you carry in yourself. — Sumit Patra (@sumitpatra5) January 1, 2022

This is simply iconic!!! — Kumandan (@mashoorkumandan) January 1, 2022

