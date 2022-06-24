Watch video: Wall of engineering college collapses with MLA's push

Image credits: Twitter

MLA from Raniganj Assembly of UP, Dr RK Verma arrived in Raniganj, Pratapgarh to inspect an under-construction engineering college. When he pushed the wall, the entire wall collapsed.

He took to his Twitter handle to talk about the incident. He said that for the residents of Pratapgarh, a graveyard is being made instead of a college. The MLA realised that poor quality materials were used for the construction of the engineering college.

Earlier, an engineering student died after wall of a residential building fell on him. The incident had taken place last year. As per S R Nagar police, the victim was walking on the road when the wall colapsed and killed him instantly. The incident came into light when the victim's family approached police with a complaint. The complainant had said that the victim, Ashish had told his family that he was going for a walk at 6 pm, but had not returned back home. They later came to know about the wall collapse, when Ashish's body was found with the help of civic workers.

