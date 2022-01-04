e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 05:42 PM IST

Watch video: Virat Kohli spotted rehearsing Mohammed Shami's bowling style

FPJ Web Desk
In a recent video went viral, we can spot Indian cricketer Virat Kohli trying to replicate the iconic bowling style of Mohammed Shami. Several netizens took to share the clipping on social media and tagged their cricketer star Kohli in it.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Hearts and fire emojis flooded the comments section, while some took to type, "Good energy bhai" , "King of cricket" , "He’s the best", "love you lot viraaaat" and so on...

Take a look at few reactions, right here:

Recently we also saw India’s Mohammed Siraj taking a wicket in the iconic 'siu' style, copying the celebration of Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion.

'Lord Shardul' memes take over Twitter yet again as pacer takes sensational 3-wicket haul against SA... 'Lord Shardul' memes take over Twitter yet again as pacer takes sensational 3-wicket haul against SA...

Published on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 05:34 PM IST
