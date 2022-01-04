Watch video: Virat Kohli spotted rehearsing Mohammed Shami's bowling style

In a recent video went viral, we can spot Indian cricketer Virat Kohli trying to replicate the iconic bowling style of Mohammed Shami. Several netizens took to share the clipping on social media and tagged their cricketer star Kohli in it.

Hearts and fire emojis flooded the comments section, while some took to type, "Good energy bhai" , "King of cricket" , "He’s the best", "love you lot viraaaat" and so on...

love you lot viraaaat🤩 — Kiran socialist (@KirankumarGR7) January 4, 2022

Good energy bhai — Najrudin Chavhan (@NajrudinC) January 4, 2022

King❤️ — Rajanikanth M N (@rmnagur) January 4, 2022

He’s the best — 🧚‍♀️ (@ViratsFairy) January 3, 2022

Love this video.. Virat is too good — Anurag Sinha (@anuragsinha1992) January 3, 2022

If he was fast bowler just imagine — Balraj S (@BalrajS20) January 3, 2022

Recently we also saw India’s Mohammed Siraj taking a wicket in the iconic 'siu' style, copying the celebration of Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo on Day 3 of the first Test against South Africa at Centurion.

