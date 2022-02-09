Watch Video: Virat Kohli dances on the field as India beat West Indies by 44 runs in 2nd ODI

Former India skipper Virat Kohli is a huge entertainer on the field. On Wednesday, he was seen showing his moves as India defeated West Indies by 44 runs in the second ODI and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, the video of Virat Kohli dancing went viral on Twitter after the match. "#ViratKohli what an entertainer," a Twitter user wrote. "He never fails to make a match exciting. Virat Kohli is #king," wrote another user.

Watch Video:

Coming back to the match, West Indies restricted India to 237-9 in 50 overs despite a gritty fifty by Suryakumar Yadav (64 off 83) after winning the toss and opting to field first.

Apart from Suryakumar, KL Rahul (49), Deepak Hooda (29), Washington Sundar (24) also played some vital knocks but West Indies bowlers particularly Odean Smith (2/29), Alzarri Joseph (2/36) struck back with wickets at regular intervals to keep India under a below-par target.

In reply, Shamarh Brooks (44), Akeal Hosein (34), Shai Hope (27), Odean Smith (24) tried their best but it was not enough as West Indies were bowled out for 193, losing the match by 44 runs.

Prasidh Krishna (4/12) and Shardul Thakur (2/41) were the main wicket-takers for India.

Brief scores: India 237-9 in 50 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 64, KL Rahul 49; Odean Smith 2/29, Alzarri Joseph 2/36) beat West Indies 193 all out in 46 overs (Shamarh Brooks 44, Akeal Hosein 34; Prasidh Krishna 4/12, Shardul Thakur 2/41) by 44 runs.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 10:48 PM IST