Watch video: Vietnamese food blogger who loved jalebi, now tries idli vada for first time

Anyone who gets the taste of Indian cuisine is sure to love it and fall for the delicacies. Similar is the case of this foreigner foodie. The Vietnamese food blogger named Soy had earlier tasted the Indian dessert jalebi for the very first in her lifetime from a restaurant in the US state of California, and she seemed to have loved it.

Trying more of the Indian dishes, she took tok experiement her tastebuds with the well known South Indian snack, none other than the Idi Vada recipe. In her recent video, now viral, we can see the food blogger enjoting every bite of Idli and Vada along chutney.

Did she like this one or the food disappointed her of India's yumminess? As soon as she took the first bite of her life, her reaction said it all. She closed her eyes in ecstasy to relish the experience at its best.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 11:53 AM IST