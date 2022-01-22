Watch video: Vienna man dances to Allu Arjun's Srivalli from Pushpa; netizens say 'cute try'

The entire globe seems to have breathed in the Pushpa fever, especially showering love towards the Srivalli beat from Allu Arjun's film. Social media is flooded with netizens falling for the melody and the stylized walk of the Telugu actor in the recent release Pushpa: The Rise.

In a recent Instagram reel, we could see a man from Vienna tuning to the popular music artist Javed Ali's Hindi rendition of Srivalli. Identified as Pema Bhula, the man could be seen dancing and enjoying the movie mood. The caption in the clip read, "After I watched Pushpa movie", this hinted that the film had left him mesmerized. It was clear that the foreigner couldn't help but dance it out to the amazing moves of the song.

Since posted, the video has garnered over 106k views, 20K likes and many reactions. "Cute try", "That's sweet..", "very nice" and so on, praise and applause came his way.

