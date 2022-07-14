e-Paper Get App

Watch Video: Uttar Pradesh Police posts football match clip to spread awareness about cyber fraud

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 07:21 PM IST
Image credit: Google

Uttar Pradesh's police department has come up with an amazing idea to deliver an important text about using strong passwords. In today's era where everything is digital, it is important to have a strong password so that one can protect oneself from hackers.

Even post knowing the importance of protecting oneself from cyber fraud, we do not put efforts to realise that we need to secure our apps. This is why the UP police gave a thought to deliver the message.

They have used the clip of a football match to create awareness about the importance of using strong passwords. In the video, a player called as hacker is kicking the football inside the net. Although, a goalkeeper has been marked as a strong password does a flip and saves the goal.

UP Police captioned the clip as, "Don't let hackers score against you! Somersault your way out of a cyber criminals attack with a strong password as the goalkeeper of your accounts."

