Watch video: Uttar Pradesh couple gunfire in air, face legal consequences

Several across the country have the fun factor to try something bizarre on their special days. We have been witnessing cases wherein people cut their birthday cakes with swords or trigger the gun at their wedding to celebrate in a rogue-ish manner, expressing their pride and power due such actions. These incidents when caught on camera go viral on the internet, but also land the people involved into criminal consequences for the act being done is illegal.

Recently, a Ghaziabad based couple at their wedding took to hold a gun and shot in the air, the video has gone viral on social media. For such unaccepted action, the couple have invited legal trouble themselves.

In the short clip we see the groom and bride holding the gun with all vigour and craze, no sooner the groom smiles at the bride and pulls the trigger to fire shot in the air at the wedding.

Take a look at the video, here:

According to reports, months ago, two people were caught for firing shots at a birthday celebration in Delhi. The man was identified after video went viral. A month ago, in July, a 26-year-old man died after being shot allegedly during celebrations at a bachelors’ party in Ghaziabad.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:17 PM IST