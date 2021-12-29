Watch Video: UP women counter cylinder price hike, collect wood from BJP rally hoardings as alternative

The effect of LPG price hike is visible through a sneak peek from the rallies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Garhmukteshwar of Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh. BJP chief JP Nadda's public meeting took place on Tuesday wherein big hoardings were placed across the Hapur area. As soon as the public meeting concluded, locals took to collect the hoardings for reuse.

In a recent video, we see a woman carrying log of wood on her head on the premise of using it as an alternative to LPG cylinder over price hike. They say, "can't afford to refill the cylinder", the wood from the hoardings will be useful for lighting the stove in our house.

According to reports, LPG rates for domestic cylinders were hiked in December by Rs 15 each on October 6, taking the total increase in rates since July to Rs 90 per 14.2-kg cylinder. Currently, domestic cooking gas costs Rs 899.50 per cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai, and Rs 926 in Kolkata.

Watch the video, right here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Some reports suggest that BJP rally that hosted huge hoardings were worth lakhs of rupees. After the public meeting was over, people were seen uprooting the hoardings to collect wood, combustible material utilised for cooking.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 01:22 PM IST