Watch: Ukrainian soldier records video for parents amidst Russia-Ukraine crisis; says 'I love you'

A video of a Ukrainian soldier recording a video for his parents after the shelling appeared in the country, is going viral on social media. In the heartwrenching clip, we can see the young man dressed in his country uniform and expressing love for his mother and father, "Mom, Dad, I love you," he says in the video.

Watch:

According to reports, in Ukraine's leadership about 40 people had been killed so far with several injured amidst the clash. This soldier's video broke the internet, probably with the life threat in his mind, before which he wished to connect and convey his affection towards his parents.

Earlier, in a video from the country, we could see a father profoundly hugging his little girl, soon adjusting her white cap before and pouring down with tears. She, too, begins to cry in no while during the farewell scenario. The dad then embraces his wife before the two of his family board the bus, presumably transporting them to a safer location.

For weeks, Ukrainians have lived under tension and fearful situation, over the advancing threat of an attack from Russia. Early on February 24, Russia triggered its shots towards the country, also shelling the capital city of Kyiv.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 02:13 PM IST