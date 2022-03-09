Watch video: Ukrainian soldier proposes girlfriend at checkpoint near Kyiv

Love amidst war! Confessing one's heart to the dear one has no 'right' or defined time, it just comes out when love is in air. If you have ever experienced love in your lifetime, then the feeling of goosebumps and nervousness when proposing your sweetheart is really unforgettable.

In a video went viral, however, unsure of the originality and authenticity, we can see an Ukrainian soldier getting to knee and proposing his girlfriend. According to the video, the incident took place at checkpoint near Kyiv. "Kinda hard to beat this proposal," read the post caption, shared on Twitter.

The brave man initially approached the lady's vehicle as of to check it, later as the female stepped out of the car - the soldier got down and proposed her in a filmy lovely style.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 12:55 PM IST