Watch video: Ukrainian rock band 'Antytila' praises Ed Sheeran over his Birmingham charity concert for war-torn country

Since the day (February 24) Russia began its invasion on Ukraine, several have tried to comfort themselves and those around via music and recreation activities in the bomb shelter, especially performing to support the Ukrainians.

Recently, well known singers Ed Sheeran and Camila Cabello were among music stars who took to the stage on March 29 night over a charity concert for war-torn country, at Birmingham.



According to reports, organisers had mentioned that the concert had raised £12.2 million (US$16 million) which will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee – an umbrella of British charities – for the humanitarian appeal in Ukraine.

The lead singer of the band of the much known Ukrainian rock band 'Antytila', Taras Topolya, shared a message dressed in military uniform thanking Ed Sheeran for his contribution, and requested the singer to allow them make an appearance via live-video from Kiev.

Sheeran replied to the gratitude by the rock band and said, “Firstly, I just wanted to say to all Ukrainians, I love you, I stand with you and I'm so proud to be playing at this fundraising event next week. I can't wait to check your music out, guys - and I'm sending you lots of love."

