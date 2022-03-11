Watch video: Ukrainian music artists go YouTube Live from bomb shelter, sing 'Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!'

Since Russian invasion over Ukraine began and intensified, the people are being shifted to safe areas or made to stay in bomb shelters. However, their talent doesn't remain unexpressed. Several videos of music artists spending quality time via their performances is going viral on the internet.

To add to the collection of music videos of people from the affected lands amidst Russia-Ukraine crisis, a rock band performed in praise and glory to the Ukrainian brave hearts.

Ukrainian rock band named 'Selo i Ludy' went YouTube Live from their bomb shelter and hit the notes over 'Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!'. The channel goes with over 16.9K subscribers and lots of performances.

Take a look at some their videos, right here:

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:35 PM IST