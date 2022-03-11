e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:35 PM IST

Watch video: Ukrainian music artists go YouTube Live from bomb shelter, sing 'Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!'

Authors
Swarna Srikanth
Advertisement

Since Russian invasion over Ukraine began and intensified, the people are being shifted to safe areas or made to stay in bomb shelters. However, their talent doesn't remain unexpressed. Several videos of music artists spending quality time via their performances is going viral on the internet.

To add to the collection of music videos of people from the affected lands amidst Russia-Ukraine crisis, a rock band performed in praise and glory to the Ukrainian brave hearts.

Ukrainian rock band named 'Selo i Ludy' went YouTube Live from their bomb shelter and hit the notes over 'Glory to Ukraine! Glory to heroes!'. The channel goes with over 16.9K subscribers and lots of performances.

Take a look at some their videos, right here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Twitterati is tired of 'historic moments' in life, here's why Twitterati is tired of 'historic moments' in life, here's why
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Watch video: Female dancers groove to Alia Bhatt's garba beat 'Dholida' in Kerala saree Watch video: Female dancers groove to Alia Bhatt's garba beat 'Dholida' in Kerala saree

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 12:35 PM IST