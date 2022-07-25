Watch video: Two women beat man in a pub at Lucknow

e-Paper Get App

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 06:56 PM IST
Image credit: Google

It looks like Lucknow has become a seattle of controversy since few weeks. From midnight sales at Lulu Mall to the viral clip that showed people offering prayers inside the mall, there have been many incidents that people have been talking about on social media. Now a clip of two women thrashing a man has become viral.

The incident took place at Unplugged cafe in Lucknow where the two women were seen beating a man in front of the pub. One woman is beating the man with a flower pot. After seeing that the situation went out of hand, people intervened to stop the fight.

"Fierce fight between boys and girls in the unplugged cafe of Vibhutikhand police station area of Lucknow", was the caption on the post.

The video has become viral on social media. Reportedly no arrests have been made for the incident, but if a complaint is filed, then the accused will be charged with Section 144 and will be arrested.

