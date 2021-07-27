Watch Video: Two-headed snake eats two mice simultaneously

In a video which some would find creepy, Wildlife enthusiast and popular YouTuber Brian Barczyk recently shared a clip of a two-headed snake swallowing two mice simultaneously. "Two headed Ben and Jerry eating," he wrote while sharing the clip which has, predictably enough, left a lot of people stunned and others intrigued. The video shows each head of the snake working independently to eat two mice.

Since the video got shared, social media users had many questions regarding the snake and its attributes.

"Who swallows first? Or do they have separate digestive tracks? Wow!" asked one curious Instagram user - a query that many others also had.

"Can snakes obesity issues if they eat too much?", wrote anothr user.