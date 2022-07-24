Watch video: Traffic police stop highway commuters to let tiger cross

Image credit: Google

A video has been floating on social media that shows a traffic policeman stopping commuters at an undisclosed location, to allow a tiger cross the road.

The clip was posted by Indian Forest Officer (IFS) Parveen Kaswan on social media. The caption posted read, "Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location."

In the clip, the traffic police is seen stopping motorists on both sides of the road. A tiger is seen coming from behind the trees out of the jungle to cross the road.

Green signal only for tiger. These beautiful people. Unknown location. pic.twitter.com/437xG9wuom — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 22, 2022

People who were on motorbikes took advantage of the situation and clicked photos of the tiger. The wildcat crossed the road on its own pace. Some people were shocked seeing the clip while one user said, "Have always seen such things in other countries. Good that something is changing for good in India".

Another one wrote, "This is likely National Highway 353D between Brahmapuri and Nagbhir in Maharashtra".

A third user wrote, "Quite Rare Situation... this Tiger has accepted human presence or was it not hungry"?