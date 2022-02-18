Watch video: 'Toxic' wedding question, priest asks groom of biggest 'nasha'

Wedding videos have been going viral on social media in the recent past, from people falling off from dance moves to flaunting their lovely attire or snacking amid rituals or getting to trend with Pushpa style during the varmala ceremony.

In a recent video, we can see the wedding priest capturing the stage with his quirky question amidst the rituals with the couple seated in front of him. The priest asked the groom what's the biggest intoxication (sabse bada nasha kya hai), the reply left the bride in smiles.

The couple tieing the knot seemed to be a foodie jodi, when the question was put forth over intoxication, the groom chose food over any other. Hearing the conversation from the video, netizens found the 'food' reply relatable.

Watch the video:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 18, 2022, 03:58 PM IST