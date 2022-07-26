Watch Video: Tourist upset as Queen's guard screams at her

e-Paper Get App

Tuesday, July 26, 2022
Image credit: Google

A tourist is upset post a Queen's guard screamed at her for touching the reins of a horse. The tourist was yelled during the incident that went viral on Tik Tok.

The soldier screamt: "Stand back from the Queen's lifeguard, don't touch the reins!" The Tik Tok clip has gone viral on social media. The caption reads, "We Will Never Return To London After This Incident."

An Army spokesperson spoke about the incident. They said: “We take all incidents like this seriously and want to ensure all those who visit Horse Guards have an enjoyable time. This area is particularly busy with tourists and on occasions, the soldiers undertaking Guard duty need to shout loudly to alert members of the public if they get too close to the horses, which happened in this case".

"We have signs placed alongside the horse boxes, stating that the horses bite and would always encourage the public not to get close to horses, as after all, they are animals and can be unpredictable.” A TikTok user backed them, saying: "They really don’t care if you’re going back I promise you", the spokesperson further said.

