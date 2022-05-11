Watch video: Toddler reacts to being able to hear for the first time

Videos of kids hearing, seeing, and walking for the first time are always heart-melting to watch.

Recently, a video went viral in which a small girl hears properly for the first time. Her reaction melts the hearts of netizens as they couldn't stop commenting on the video.

In the video, the girl is seen with her mom and tries to move her head away when the doctor puts a hearing aid on her ear. Initially, she is a bit confused but once she realises her face lights up. For a moment her eyes fill with tears as she gets emotional.

Some netizens were overwhelmed by her reaction. One of the users commented, "This is so emotional to watch for me. My cousin was born 80% def and my mom was the one to notice she was having issues with hearing. She went through years of sign language to finally have a device like this later in her life. Today she’s really good at reading lips as well."

The clip was uploaded by @TheFigen on Twitter yesterday and since then it had been watched almost 1 million times and had received multiple retweets and comments.

Have a look at the video:

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 01:33 PM IST