Updated on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 02:43 PM IST

Watch video: Tigress Sultana hunts dog at Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park

FPJ Web Desk
Rajasthan's Ranthambore National Park captured a video when a tigress pounced on a dog in front of terrified tourists. Footage of the wild cat hunting the canine has gone viral on social media. The clip displays a tigress, identified as Sultana, hunting a dog inside Zone 1 of the national park on Monday morning, according to the YouTube channel of Ranthambore National Park.

The video starts with the stray dog on the screen seen loitering near a number of parked safari vehicles full of tourists. Soon, we see the tigress Sultana coming from the right side to pounch upon the dog, dragging it into some bushes nearby. "Pakad liya, pakad liya (It caught the dog)" a tourist is heard yelling.

Tweet made by @anishandheria read, "Tiger kills dog inside R'bhore. In doing so it is exposing itself to deadly diseases such as canine distemper that can decimate a tiger population in no time. Dogs have emerged as a big threat to wildlife. Their presence inside sanctuaries needs to be controlled @ParveenKaswan."

Watch the video, here:

The clip has raised concerns among wildlife enthusiasts about the spread of canine distemper and other diseases that can spell disaster for the country's tiger population. The video has garnered over 36,000 views since it was posted on Twitter a day ago.

Take a look at some reactiosn, here:

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 02:43 PM IST
