Viral

Updated on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 01:54 PM IST

Watch video: Tiger grabs SUV by its teeth; 'Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss' says Anand Mahindra

FPJ Web Desk
Karnataka's Bannerghatta National Park's Bengal Tiger tried to take a bite of an SUV after hovering behind the vehicle. A hair-raising clip of the tiger attacking its teeth into the back of the SUV is going viral on the internet.

In the video, tourists are seen seated inside the vehicle probably being terrified and helpless as the wild cat stakes claim to the automobile food. We can hear a woman saying, "'It’s trying to bite it out… oh my god',” as the tiger tries to pull back the SUV with a powerful grab.

The video was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra on Twitter, and has garnered around 447.7K viwes since posted a day ago.

"Going around #Signal like wildfire. Apparently on the Ooty-Mysore Road near Theppakadu. Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I’m not surprised he’s chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss," the tweet by the Mahindra Group Chairman was captioned.

Take a look at the video, right here:

In the comments section, many took to praise the strength of the tiger's teeth. Twitter user took to write, "It seems that the Tiger is pulling back the Xylo with his teeth. Does it merit now to rate the capacity of Xylo in "Tiger power" rather than "Horse power"?"

Check out some reactions, right here:

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 01:54 PM IST
