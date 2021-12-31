Watch video: Tiger grabs SUV by its teeth; 'Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss' says Anand Mahindra

Karnataka's Bannerghatta National Park's Bengal Tiger tried to take a bite of an SUV after hovering behind the vehicle. A hair-raising clip of the tiger attacking its teeth into the back of the SUV is going viral on the internet.

In the video, tourists are seen seated inside the vehicle probably being terrified and helpless as the wild cat stakes claim to the automobile food. We can hear a woman saying, "'It’s trying to bite it out… oh my god',” as the tiger tries to pull back the SUV with a powerful grab.

The video was shared by industrialist Anand Mahindra on Twitter, and has garnered around 447.7K viwes since posted a day ago.

"Going around #Signal like wildfire. Apparently on the Ooty-Mysore Road near Theppakadu. Well, that car is a Xylo, so I guess I’m not surprised he’s chewing on it. He probably shares my view that Mahindra cars are Deeeliciousss," the tweet by the Mahindra Group Chairman was captioned.

Take a look at the video, right here:

In the comments section, many took to praise the strength of the tiger's teeth. Twitter user took to write, "It seems that the Tiger is pulling back the Xylo with his teeth. Does it merit now to rate the capacity of Xylo in "Tiger power" rather than "Horse power"?"

Check out some reactions, right here:

He is furious about your Xylo invading his territory, you should have not teased the mighty creature by video recording and letting the Xylo depart. — Meticulous Mohit (@tweet_khabar) December 30, 2021

Testing or Tasting



This should be your next quality parameter of bumper (Tiger Pass😂).



He should be part of Mahindra QC team now — MVP 🔵 (@manishvpania) December 30, 2021

Deeeliciousss but difficult to chew and take it in. The vehicle's good but if the inmates could offer some meat chunks to that hungry cat, it would have made a great shot. But we think that may not be allowed in the sanctuary or too risky to do on the road. — Mumbeye (@AmitavaSumat) December 30, 2021

They too probably wanted a ride on mahindra cars till edge of zoo !!! — Deepak Bhandarkar (@DeepakBhandark5) December 30, 2021

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 01:54 PM IST