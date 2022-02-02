e-Paper Get App
Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 12:55 PM IST

Watch video: Tiger enjoys walk in Tamil Nadu's Valparai forest, netizens say 'how majestic'

FPJ Web Desk
A video featuring a tiger strolling on a national highway around Tamil Nadu's Valparai forest area is doing rounds on Twitter.

The clip has been captured and shared by photographer Raj Mohan, later retweeted by many - including the Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda. Since posted earlier this week, the original video has gathered over 2.2K views while the multiple shares fetched much more eyeballs.

In the now-viral video, we can see a tiger walking and getting back to the woods. "Woke up to this at #valparai! As narrated by my wife- Literally, woke up to a #tiger and stopped dead in my tracks for a few seconds when @rajography47 shouted 'Tiger Tiger Tiger' while I was fast asleep. Click below to read rest of the story," read the caption of the video hinting on the scene.

However, “Another day in India. National animal on National Highway (sic),” the video caption of Susanta Nanda IFS read.

Watch the video here:

Netizens commented on the walk of the tiger and wrote, "how majestic", "wow", and so on...

Here's how people reacted, take a look:

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 12:55 PM IST
