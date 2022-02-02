Watch video: Tiger enjoys walk in Tamil Nadu's Valparai forest, netizens say 'how majestic'

A video featuring a tiger strolling on a national highway around Tamil Nadu's Valparai forest area is doing rounds on Twitter.

The clip has been captured and shared by photographer Raj Mohan, later retweeted by many - including the Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda. Since posted earlier this week, the original video has gathered over 2.2K views while the multiple shares fetched much more eyeballs.

In the now-viral video, we can see a tiger walking and getting back to the woods. "Woke up to this at #valparai! As narrated by my wife- Literally, woke up to a #tiger and stopped dead in my tracks for a few seconds when @rajography47 shouted 'Tiger Tiger Tiger' while I was fast asleep. Click below to read rest of the story," read the caption of the video hinting on the scene.

However, “Another day in India. National animal on National Highway (sic),” the video caption of Susanta Nanda IFS read.

Watch the video here:

Another day in India.

National animal on National Highway… pic.twitter.com/3rrIryczJg — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) January 31, 2022

Netizens commented on the walk of the tiger and wrote, "how majestic", "wow", and so on...

Here's how people reacted, take a look:

How majestic — Nistula Hebbar (@nistula) January 31, 2022

Vastav me majedar prani hai — Kp (@panwar_krishan) January 31, 2022

Only foresters are made. Their heros are born heros! — vempati satya suryan (@vempatissn) February 1, 2022

What a majestic gait… The king is on the prowl — Dr Mrinalini Anant (@AnantMrinalini) January 31, 2022

Majestic. If anybody is on the road, pl take side. Your regal is coming! — P Raghavendra Prasad (@PRaghavendraPr5) February 2, 2022

Another angle:

National Highway in National Animal's HOME🔥🔥 — SUN's CHARIOTEER (@SCharioteer) January 31, 2022

I was never lucky as you to get this wonderful tiger sighting. — Dinesh Pal, MPH (@annudinesh83) February 1, 2022

Just wow, want an animal. — gaurav mishra (@gauravm10247107) January 31, 2022

Beautiful cat — Debra S Kelly (@DebraSKelly1) January 31, 2022

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 12:55 PM IST