Watch video: Thousands of women perform folk dance in Himachal Pradesh during Kullu Dussehra celebration

During Kullu Dussehra, around 8,000 women together perform folk dance in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh |

Kullu Dussehra Festival is internationally acclaimed and celebrated during the month of October in Himachal Pradesh. The festivities begin on Vijaya Dashmi and continue for next seven days.

International Kullu Dussehra Festival is being celebrated from October 5, Vijay Dashmi to 11 at Dhalpur Ground in Kullu. It starts with a traditional Rath Yatra.

The video of the festival celebrations in Himachal Pradesh has surfaced online. It shows thousands of women from the entire Kullu district voluntarily participate in the folk dance performance wearing traditional attire with ethnic jewellery. The video has received more than 21,000 views.

Watch the beautiful video below:

On Vijaya Dashmi, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centuries-old, annual Dussehra festival of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh and paid obeisance to the Lord Raghunath deity. More than five lakh people visit this week-long festival.