Watch video: This guy showed real situation in Assam and its heartbreaking

North East India is in crisis

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 07:44 PM IST
Image credit: Google

North East India is in crisis. The region is witnessing worst situation in years. Many have died with lakhs of people bearing the effect of season's worst rainfall. For the past two months, Assam has been ravaged by floods and landslides. Pre-monsoon rainfall started at the banks of Brahmaputra and has been triggering landslides.

Social media influencer namely Ric Starc has taken to his Instagram account to show how Assam is witnessing the worst flood in the history of Northeast India.

In his live reporting Starc revealed that villages have no electricity also thousands are facing a shortage of drinking water and food. He has also shown that a small town named Silchar is facing an emergency, where water levels has gone above danger level while dead bodies can be seen floating on the road.

If this is not enough, there Starc has shared videos showing 'Dacoits' roaming with guns and knife in midnight with an aim to looting in this disaster.

Sadly, the real state of North-East India is gut-wrenching but it hardly ever comes in the mainstream limelight.

