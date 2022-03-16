Watch video: THIS 'Frankie Woman' from Gujarat's Jamnagar is inspiring netizens

Food videos take no time to go viral on the internet. In a recent video shared on Instagram by a Gujarat based food blogger, we could see the a singer turned chef amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the video caption, this woman sells frankie at Jamnagar. She is a singer by profession but due to the pandemic which came in which restrictions on social gatherings, she failed to earn for survival via her voice. However, she she wanted to continue being an independent female, and took to set up a food stall. The video suggests that she is running the eatery successfully and is remarked by locals as “Frankie Woman”.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Since posted, the video has gained over 30K likes and several reactions. The video conveyed her story to the netizens, leaving them inspired. Take a look at how the comments poured in over her singing skills and her noteworthy journey of running a food stall on Gujarat streets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 02:32 PM IST