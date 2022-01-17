Watch video: This 8Kg 'Baahubali' Thali can win you Rs 8 Lakh if completed in 40 minutes

Food challenges keep buzzing and stealing away the attention of foodies. A food outlet at the national capital has prepared the huge 8 Kg thaali, welcoming foodies to win about Rs 8 Lakh.

The video of the 'Baahubali' thali was shared by food blogger Rajneesh Gyanion on his social media handle 'Are You Hungry'. The clip showed the entire process of the bloggers enjoying and finising the food challenge within the prescribed time.

So, what is the challenge about? According to the video, the food challenge holds to Ardor 2.1 in Connaught Place, New Delhi, wherein a maximum of two people can participate to finish the large meal in a matter of just 40 minutes andwin the prize money of Rs 8 lakhs.

The video showed the giant Baahubali thali comprising of a number of North Indian food items, such as me Papdi Chaat, Gobhi Matar, Dal Tadka, Kadhi Pakoda, Aloo Palak, Malai Kofta, Soya Chaap Masala, Kadhaai Paneer, Dal Makhani, Dum Aloo, Saag, Paneer Tikka Masala, Veg Biryani, steamed rice and assorted breads. While, Papads, salads, Raita and pickled onions complimented the meal along Gulab jamoon, Jaljeera and Rose sherbet.

Watch video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 04:07 PM IST