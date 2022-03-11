Watch video: 'The American Dream' restores former glory of 'longest car' at Guinness World Records

The world's longest car has finally been restored and is ready to ride. Be it a auto freak or not, 'The American Dream' car is a much popular one as it holds to the prestigious Guinness World Records.

The super limousine has been restored to its former glory along breaking its own Guinness world record with over 100 feet. "On 1 March 2022, the super limo rolled in at a length of 30.54 meters (100 ft and 1.50 in), breaking its 1986 record title by a small fraction," stated Guinness World Records.

To the unversed, the luxury cruise was built in two sections and later joined in the middle by a hinge for turning tight corners. The American Dream includes leisure facilities as for a grand personality: a large waterbed, a swimming pool complete with a diving board, jacuzzi, bathtub, mini-golf course, a helipad, and can fit more than about seventy-five passengers.

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 01:19 PM IST