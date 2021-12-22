Watch video: Thai elephant gets prosthetic leg, netizens say 'this is humanity'

In a video shared on Instagram shows an elephant getting its prosthetic leg and talking its first walk with it. This has hit the hearts of netizens and made the video go viral.

According to the post caption, the elephant identified as Mosha is an amputee elephant at the world's first hospital for elephants, the Friends of the Asian Elephant Foundation in Thailand.⁣

"Mosha was only 7 months old when she arrived at the FAE and had lost her front leg to a landmine on Thailand’s border with Myanmar. She was attempting to compensate without the use of her limb by raising her trunk and leaning on other structures for support, but it was obvious that this would become increasingly difficult as she grew," the caption read.

In the video, we see Mosha getting fitted with the artificial leg (constructed from an individual mold using thermoplastic, steel, and elastomer) by a volunteer of world's first hospital for elephants. Later, the animal talks to walk confidently with its huge legs.

Take a look at the video, right here:

To this, netizens have expressed in the comments section saying, "This is humanity". Take a look at some reactions, here:

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 04:25 PM IST