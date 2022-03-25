Watch video: Texas truck survives flip in tornado, teen driver to receive new Chevrolet Silverado

A video of a red pickup truck is going viral for being flipped over by a tornado, in which an Elgin teen survived to drive amidst the natural happening.

Riley Leon, 16, was driving home on U.S. Highway 290 from an interview with Whataburger when his truck turned upside down due to the vigorous air movements.

Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet in Fort Worth told WFAA that they have contacted 16-year-old Riley Leon and will give him a brand new Chevrolet Silverado on Saturday, March 26.

According to a preliminary report released by the National Weather Service, the Elgin tornado was an EF-2 tornado with winds of 130 mph and a track length of 14 miles.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:50 PM IST