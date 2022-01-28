e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:24 PM IST

Watch Video: Telangana home guard risks his life to rescue a dog stranded in flooded stream

In the clip, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman steps into the dangerous stream to rescue the dog without caring for his life. He then holds a JCB excavator for support as he tries to hold on to the dog to bring it to safety.
FPJ Web Desk
Twitter/Dipanshu Kabra

In a fine display of courage and presence of mind, a home guard with the Telangana police rescued a dog struck in bushes along a flooded stream. The video which is going viral on Twitter features the guard risking his life to save a dog trapped in an aggressively flowing stream. In the clip, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman steps into the dangerous stream to rescue the dog without caring for his life. He then holds a JCB excavator for support as he tries to hold on to the dog to bring it to safety.

The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, and the incident took place in Nagarkurnool district. “Seeing the dog trapped in the raging waves, Mujeeb, a home guard of @TelanganaCOPs immediately called the JCB and himself descended into the waves to save him. Hearty salute to his spirit. One who wears the Khaakhi never hesitates to take any risk for the service of humanity,” Kabra captioned the video.

Watch Video:

The dog was later let off in a nearby village where he is often seen. Many lauded the home guard for risking his life to save the little animal and saluted his humane spirit.

Take a look:

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:24 PM IST
