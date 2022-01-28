Watch Video: Telangana home guard risks his life to rescue a dog stranded in flooded stream

In a fine display of courage and presence of mind, a home guard with the Telangana police rescued a dog struck in bushes along a flooded stream. The video which is going viral on Twitter features the guard risking his life to save a dog trapped in an aggressively flowing stream. In the clip, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman steps into the dangerous stream to rescue the dog without caring for his life. He then holds a JCB excavator for support as he tries to hold on to the dog to bring it to safety.

The video was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, and the incident took place in Nagarkurnool district. “Seeing the dog trapped in the raging waves, Mujeeb, a home guard of @TelanganaCOPs immediately called the JCB and himself descended into the waves to save him. Hearty salute to his spirit. One who wears the Khaakhi never hesitates to take any risk for the service of humanity,” Kabra captioned the video.

The dog was later let off in a nearby village where he is often seen. Many lauded the home guard for risking his life to save the little animal and saluted his humane spirit.

In today's world,where.. each man to himself..Home Guard Mujib wirh golden heart,his selfless tender act of saving drowning Dog is so commendable...He deserves to be promoted.3 cheers to Mujib for his humane act! — moondew 11 (@11Moondew) January 28, 2022

Excellent work. It's humanity. Which will never die.. Salute to this great man.. — Arun Srivasatav (@arunfilmy) January 28, 2022

Example of 'beyond the call of duty' ...hats of to mujeeb. Humanity at its all encompassing best. — sanjay mallick (@sanjmall727) January 28, 2022

Great work of Humanity by Great Men in Uniforms always when in need, my Salute to you all Staff — Indian (@Anil50305597) January 28, 2022

👏🏻👏🏻I salute the spirit and effort. Dog understood and later balanced. Indian dogs are blessed with presence of mind and intelligence.🙌🏻😇 — Preeti Hoon (@preetiihoon) January 26, 2022

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 01:24 PM IST