Watch Video: Tejashwi Yadav starts working out after PM Modi says, 'Wajan kum karo'

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 06:06 PM IST
Image credit: Google

Tejashwi Yadav is doing an extreme workout video days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged him to lose weight. The leader of the opposition is seen pulling a jeep with his bare hands, while the driver is seen sitting inside the jeep.

The clip was taken at Yadav's home in Patna and was posted by his team. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader started exercising after he met PM Modi. Yadav had attended a function at Bihar when as per reports PM Modi told him, "Wazan kam karo (lose weight)."

He also posted another video where he was seen playing cricket with his staff at his house. "Life or game, one should always play to win. The more you plan in head, the more you perform on field. Pleasure to try hands on bat and ball after ages. It becomes more satisfying when driver, cook, sweeper, gardener and care takers are your playmates and keen to hit and bowl you out," he wrote in the caption.

