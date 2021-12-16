Watch Video: Tears in eyes, bride enter wedding hall with late mother's photo; leaves internet emotional

Wedding day is one of the most important days in people's life. What makes the occasion all more special for the bride and groom is the presence of their loved ones and, especially their parents. A video of a bride entering the wedding hall with her late mother's photo in hand has left social media users emotional.

In the 57-second video, the bride from Pakistan is seen entering the venue with her father, who is walking her down the aisle. She can also be seen holding her late mother's black and white photo frame close to her. The bride tries to smile through her tears. Her father can also seen wiping off his tears.

As the bride enters into the marriage hall wearing a red lehenga, the song 'Chunar' can be heard playing in the background. The bride's relatives also try to comfort her. The clips concludes with scenes from the vidaai.

The clip was shared on Instagram by Islamabad-based photographer Maha Wajahat Khan. "Un sab betion k nam jin ki Maan aj unk sath nahee…. Jaisay meri… Miss you soo much ammi…," he captioned the video.

The video which is being widely circulated on social media has received more than 2.33 lakh views. Netizens totally loved the viral post and showered their love on the video, remembering their mothers.

Published on: Thursday, December 16, 2021, 12:55 PM IST