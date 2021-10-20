e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 08:41 PM IST

Watch video: Team India playing Squid Game

In a video released by ICC, some Indian players were asked to complete a task
FPJ Web Desk
Team India | Photo: Twitter/BCCI

The Squid Game bug has caught up with Team India as they were put through a task of getting a proper shaped piece from a candy. In a video posted by the ICC, KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy were seen trying to complete the task.

Who won it? Check it out!

India have made the right build up to their first match of the Men’s T20 World Cup on Sunday against Pakistan, winning both their warm-up clashes – against England and Australia. Sharma, Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin starred for them in the second match.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 08:41 PM IST
