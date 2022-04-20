Watch video: Teacher saves student who was choking

Teachers are considered second parent and JaNiece Jenkins is just that. Jenkins, a teacher with the New Jersey's New Orange Carter School, turned superhero as she saved a young boy from choking.

Her heroics was caught on a video that went viral on the internet. In the video, the young boy, who is seen drinking a water from bottle, moments later he seemed to be choking and starts running in the class looking for his teacher.

Jenkins initially thought he was clearing his throat. But then she decided to check on him. Jenkins performs the Heimlich maneuver in time to clear Robert's airway within seconds.

The video was uploaded yesterday by The Sarcastic page on Instagram. Since then it has been watched by thousands, received 37k likes and multiple comments.

Watch video:

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 01:45 PM IST