Watch video: Chef creates 'Tandoori fruit masala dosa', netizens divided over the bizarre delicacy

Food videos take no time to go viral on the internet, however, it leaves netizens divided over trying bizarre delicacies.

In a recent video shared by a food blogger on Instagram, we can see the preparation of what can be called 'Tandoori fruit masala dosa'.

The video begins with the dosa pan set on fire, which is followed by the dosa batter being placed on the hot pan. The chef is seen setting the base right with some oil and then adding some cut fruits to it. Not just that, some chaat masala to give it the tandoori masala twist also comes in. Later, the dish gets introduced to abundance of cheese and tutti-fruity chunks.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Since the video made it to the internet, it has gained over 137K views and 7K likes. Does it look appealing. Though, it does soothe one's eyes, netizens are unsure of the taste. Take a look at some comments, right here:

Advertisement

ALSO READ Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 12:00 PM IST