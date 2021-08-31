Watch Video: 'Taliban have come with a very positive mind': Shahid Afridi appreciates Taliban for allowing women to work

While the Taliban has been heavily criticized by several countries across the globe for mercilessly killing innocent Afghans, former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi has come out in support of the group.

Afridi, in an interaction with media claimed that the Taliban have come with a very positive mind. He went on to add that they're allowing ladies to work which must be appreciated.

Moreover, when asked about the disruption Taliban has caused in the country due to which cricket and other sports activities have been interrupted, Afridi stated that the Taliban love cricket and they willalways support the game.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khand has supported the Taliban on numerous occasions in the past.

In July, before the terror outfit forcefully took over the Afghanistan government, Khan said the Taliban are not some "military outfits but normal civilians", and asked how the country was supposed to hunt them down when it had three million Afghan refugees at the border.

In an interview with PBS NewsHour, Khan stressed that Pakistan hosts three million Aghan refugees of which the majority are Pashtuns, the same ethnic group as the Taliban fighters.

"Now, there are camps of 500,000 people; there are camps of 100,000 people. And Taliban are not some military outfits, they are normal civilians. And if there are some civilians in these camps, how is Pakistan supposed to hunt these people down? How can you call them sanctuaries?" he argued.

Later in August, Khan, who has publically endorsed the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, said that his country is reaching out to all "Afghan leaders" and urged other countries to "stay engaged", to economically support people in the war-ravaged country.

After the hostile takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has re-imposed repressive laws and retrograde policies on Afghan women that defined its 1996-2001 rule when they enforced their version of Islamic Sharia law.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 01:37 PM IST