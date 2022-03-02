Watch video: Sydney spots 'alien-like' embryo after rainfall, here's what biologists have to say

Amidst rainfall in Sydney, Australia, a small creature was found on the streets, and the bizarre embryo has stumped experts.

Harry Hayes was jogging on Monday morning when he stumbled upon the creature, reports Ladbible. Sharing the visual of the alien-like embyo, Hayes captioned the post to read, "Found this on the road, wtf is it?"

The post went viral, with multiple shares and puzzled brains. Biologist Ellie Elissa re-posted the visual on her Instagram page and asked her circle to figure out what the creature could be. "What in the what IS this thing? I thought possum/glider embryo but I have no context or scale and none of my peers can agree," she wrote.

However, when Ladbible reached out to University of Sydney and the University of New South Wales to identify the creature, none of the academics were able to identify it either.

While posting the video, Mr Hayes interestingly said, "My gut says it's some kind of embryo but with Covid, World War III, and the floods [going on right now] this could very well be an alien."

