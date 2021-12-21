Watch video: Sridevi's lookalike wins hearts, netizens say 'Kya baat'

To all Sridevi fans, Instagram spotted a doppelganger of the renowned actress. A vlogger identified as Dipali Choudhary holds uncanny similarities in visual appearance to the Indian actress Sridevi, her videos on Instagram has made netizens to recollect the nostalgic moments and dialogues of the star actress who succumbed to death by accidental drowning in bathtub.

Soon after fans found Choudhary on Instagram, they took to make her videos go viral on social media. She has 30. 4k followers on Instagram and 400+ posts. Her USP is making and sharing videos of herself enacting famous scenes or dubbing dialogues from the Sridevi's films.

In a recent video, posted few hours ago, Dipali was seen imitating a scene from film Laadla (1994). Trying to dress similar to the scenes of the film, Dipali takes to get dressed in a red ensemble. She is seen amazingly lip-syncing to the star's dialogues from the film, along appealing facia expressions.

“My favourite dialogue Sridevi movie Laadla (sic),” the video caption read.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

To this, netizens have flooded the comments section to write, "Behatreen (best)", "Kya baat hai... (What a wonder)" and so on... Another user questioned in amusement with the visual resemblance of Dipali to Sridevi and typed, "Are u shree devi"

Take a look at some reactions, here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

ALSO READ Female YouTuber sued by Korean Air union over video featuring flight attendant uniforms

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:49 PM IST