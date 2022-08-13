Watch video: Spider-Man dances to Santhali folk song in West Bengal

Be it Gujarat's garba or Kerala's kaikottikali dance, people love to come in groups and enjoy the folk vibe. In a similar yet quirky case, a man was spotted enjoying the beats of a folk song in West Bengal. However, he choose to dress himself in a stunning Spider-Man suit.

The video of the man grooving along some traditionally dressed females has surfaced on the internet. It was shared by on Instagram by a Kolkatta based channel. It is believed that the dance style depicts to a typical Santhali artform. The post caption suggested that the incident came in from Sonajhuri.

Watch video:

Netizens have liked watching the filmy craze and fusion seen in the video. Since shared earlier this month, the clip has won thousands of likes and several comments. While some users praised the uniqueness, others giggled at it. Instagrammers wrote, "Spiderman in chappal was epic," "Spiderman get lost from home," and so on...

Check a few reactions, right here: