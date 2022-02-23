Watch video: SpiceJet air hostess dances to Thalapathy Vijay's 'Arabic Kuthu' from Beast

Similar to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's airport fun with the song 'Arabic Kuthu', celebrities to commoners are all trying to recreating the moves of this beat from Thalapathy Vijay's film 'Beast'.

Tuning and grooving to the trend of the' Arabic Kuthu' beat from the upcoming Kollywood movie, SpiceJet air hostess Uma Meenakshi took to Instagram sharing her dance moves.

The video shows her hooking to the moves of the popular song, which is originally perfoemed by Pooja Hegde and Thalapathy Vijay in their upcoming movie, Beast. She is seen swaping her costume through her dance moves.

In the recent video shared by her captioned to read, "Let's do Arabic Kuthu... in my style." Since the video was posted online, it went viral with over 2 million views.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 02:21 PM IST