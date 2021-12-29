Watch Video: Son Papdi or Patisa? Dessert preparation video leaves netizens guessing!

We all have at least one sweet that close to dear to our taste buds, isn't it? Hey dessert lovers, are you aware of your favorite sweet is made? It is worth trying a challenge to guess the sweet through its preparation video.

In a recent video shared by a food blogging page on Instagram, we see the enticing process of how the dessert is made. Which one? That's left for the audience to guess!

The Instagram reel features Shagun Sweets from Delhi, and we see in the clip how the sugar or jaggery syrup is moulded multiple times to give the texture of the Son Papdi like Patisa. The sweet syrup is then mixed with some liquid ghee and flour.

Take a look at the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

"Guess the name of this sweet," read the caption of the video. To this, several have taken to the comments section trying to figure out what the delicacy could be. The foodies are in a dilemma on whether the preparation process is of a Son Papdi or a Patisa. However, the video in itself bears the name prompt to read, "Son Papdi".

What's the key difference to guess? There is a thin line of difference between Patisa and Son Papdi, the later being more fibrous and fluffy while Patisa is not so. A quick look gets confusing to clearly state which deser it is, but then closely when picked and looked into its easy to knock the name. Having known this now, you could probably hit a right guess on what sweet was being prepared the video.

Advertisement

Take a look at a few reactions, here:

Advertisement

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 11:49 AM IST