Watch video: Solo ice-climber hangs on mountain ledge as avalanche hits

A terrifying video of a solo ice-climber clinging on to the ledge of a mountain while being hit by an avalanche has been shared on social media.

On February 8, Colorado-based alpinist Leland Nisky was solo climbing the top of The Ribbon in Ouray, when he was hit by an avalanche. He was unroped and 400 feet off the ground.

He shared a video of himself captured from the camera on his helmet, on his Instagram handle and explained how he felt in the caption.

In the video, Nisky is seen struggling to maintain balance as the avalanche started. Thanks to his years of experience, he kept holding onto his tools before shuffling his feet to the left. The alpinist then started axing at the mountainside so that he could have a fixed position.

The avalanche lasted for two minutes, before Nisky shook the weight of the snow off of him and realized that he had accidentally climbed about ten feet above his anchor.

The alpinist had to climb down the mountainside while some weak spindrift rained down, before eventually finding his anchor and attaching himself to it. In total, he did two full-length 60-meter raps to get back to ground level.

In the caption he wrote, "This was probably one of the most terrifying experiences I’ve had while solo climbing. Took absolutely every ounce of strength I could muster to keep holding onto my tools.I was on edge about posting this to social media, but it seemed too insane that I had caught it on camera to not. Grateful for years of experience and training in stressful situations to keep me calm and allow me to make it through this freak situation and get back home safe."

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 03:03 PM IST