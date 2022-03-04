Watch video: Sneaky cat distracts man to grab food

Videos of animals having quality time with their human, playing around or showing some funny tricks to make netizens smile, keeps going viral on the internet.

In a recent video, we can see a black cat trying to trick and steal away food from its human. The cat cutely distracts the man, who is enjoying his meal, and then smartly licks his spoon. As soon as the man turned towards the cat and lost his eye from the food, the cunning animal grabbed a bite from the man's meal.

“Sneaky kitty,” the video caption read suggesting that the cat featured in the clip is Simon Yosh and its human JJ Josh. Since being posted few hours ago, the post has hit over 25K likes.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 03:48 PM IST