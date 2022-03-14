Watch video: Snake or a piece of thread? THIS hairy creature from Thailand wooes netizens

Bizarre videos take no time to go viral on the internet, such like is the clip of a green fury snake that has left viewers in wonder.

In a recent video doing rounds on social media, we can see a thread like creature crawling on the floor. The green hairy life from Thailand was seen to moving on ground with its compressing-freeing style.

The fierce look of the reptile generally scares people, however this clip has left netizens confused and hard to believe that they have spotted a snake. According to reports, the two-feet (about 0.6 metres) long creature appeared to be covered in fur when it was found in Sakhon Nakhon, Thailand. It was taken home by local Tu, 49, after he noticed it moving slowly in the dirty water near his home while he was walking.

Watch the video, right here:

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 02:29 PM IST